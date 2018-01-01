Chuck E. Cheese’s Deals and Offers
Get special deals and offers for Chuck E. Cheese’s. Deals and offers change frequently, so be sure to check back often or sign up for offer notifications.
Sensory Sensitive Sundays
Chuck E. Cheese's is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs. We now offer a sensory-friendly experience on the first Sunday of every month. Our trained and caring staff is there to make sure each guest has a fun filled visit.
The Sensory Sensitive Sundays experience includes:
1. Less crowding and noise
2. Dimmed lighting
3. Show and music turned off or down
4. Limited appearances by Chuck E.
5. Food and games are offered
Click here for a list of Participating Locations.