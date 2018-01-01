Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Chuck E. Cheese's is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs. We now offer a sensory-friendly experience on the first Sunday of every month. Our trained and caring staff is there to make sure each guest has a fun filled visit.





The Sensory Sensitive Sundays experience includes:

1. Less crowding and noise

2. Dimmed lighting

3. Show and music turned off or down

4. Limited appearances by Chuck E.

5. Food and games are offered

Click here for a list of Participating Locations.

